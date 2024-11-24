Groundbreakers is Focused on Hiring Military Veterans

As the owner of a utility-management service company, Andrea Sloan is breaking new ground.

Sloan is the president and owner of Groundbreakers, a company that specializes in hydro-vac, jetting, CCTV, and utility locating for private customers. She says that as an Army vet, companies could gain a lot by hiring military veterans.

Sloan says when military veterans enter the civilian workforce, they bring a set of skills from the service that benefit employers. From grit and perseverance to discipline and loyalty, Sloan says employers should consider hiring a military vet. It’s the reason 10% of the Groundbreakers workforce is made up of veterans.

Sloan calls hiring military vets an “investment” for business owners. Their leadership and critical thinking skills come in handy just as much in the workplace as they would on the battlefield. She says that, as a business owner, she is proud to be able to provide a quality life for her employees.