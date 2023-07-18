Grow with Google: Exploring new AI tools and skills to thrive in the evolving job market

We had the honor of hosting Lisa Gevelber, a Google executive and the founder of Grow with Google. Lisa discussed the brand new AI tools and Google search insights in the context of the evolving job market, where many Americans are transitioning industries to secure more stable employment. With a quarter of workers anticipating job changes within the next year, it is crucial to adapt and equip oneself with new skills to thrive in this rapidly changing employment landscape. Lisa highlighted the importance of continuous learning and preparation for multiple career shifts throughout one’s lifetime. The discussion centered around the resources and opportunities provided by Grow with Google, including training programs and career development support, available on their website.

This segment serves as a valuable source of information for individuals seeking to navigate the changing job market. The insights shared by Lisa Gevelber shed light on the importance of leveraging AI tools and Google search data to understand emerging job trends and equip oneself with the necessary skills for career growth. Grow with Google’s commitment to economic opportunity and its training programs offer a valuable resource for individuals and businesses looking to adapt and succeed in the evolving business landscape.