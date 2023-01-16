Grow your business with WISH-TV’s Featured Business Directory

BEO Show

by: Meghan Stratton
When running your business day to day, a key challenge can be getting the word out to potential customers. WISH-TV’s Featured Business Directory is a brand new section of wishtv.com that lists trusted businesses and key information about them. Caitlyn Hoopingarner, Digital Sales Manager at Circulus Digital Media and WISH-TV, introduced us to the directory.

The Featured Business Directory gives customers a place to find business across 30 different industries, and it can help businesses grow by building credibility. Additionally, a listing on a trusted website like wishtv.com helps businesses increase their search engine optimization.

Get more information about the Featured Business Directory by reaching out to our team.

