Harrah’s Hoosier Park is Ready for Premier Horse Race

More than a quarter million dollars will be up for grabs during Indiana’s premier horse racing event.

Jacob Rheinheimer, the Race Marketing Manager at Harrah’s Hoosier Park, says the Hoosier Champions race is the culmination of almost a year’s work for trainers and horses across Indiana. “This is Indiana’s night.

Rheinheimer says the horses will be monitored and randomly tested hours before the race begins to protect trainers, horses, and bettors. He says this is all to ensure the highest-quality race for spectators. “It’s very rewarding when you see it pay off.”

Rheinheimer says the horses, many of whom are housed on-site, can race up to 35 mph, and this race is the culmination of a year’s work.

To learn more, visit www.caesars.com/harrahs-hoosier-park.