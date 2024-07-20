Harrah’s Hoosier Park to Host Horse Race to Benefit Retired Race Horses

Harrah’s Hoosier Park will host a special horse race to raise money for the care of retired racehorses.

Jacob Rheinheimer, the Race Marketing Manager at Harrah’s Hoosier Park says the Empire of Hope race at Harrah’s Hoosier Park raised more than $40,000 last year for the Standardbred Transition Alliance.

Rheinheimer says horse racing is a more than $2 billion industry in Indiana, and all of those horses need a safe and comfortable environment to retire to when their racing career is over.

With 600 horses housed on location, Harrah’s Hoosier Park is one of the few racing tracks in the state to feature on-site stabling for race horses.

This year’s Empire of Hope race will take place on July 27th at Harrah’s Hoosier Park and is open and free to the public.