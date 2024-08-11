Herd Strategies Named Minority Business of the Month

Herd Strategies has been named the August Vendor of the Month by the City of Indianapolis.

David Fredricks, the Director of the Indianapolis Office of Minority and Women Business Development (OMWBD), says Herd Strategies was selected as the vendor of the month for their many hours of community service and engagement.

The firm’s founder, Denise Herd, says being selected as Vendor of the Month “means so much.” Herd is actively involved in community service and holds positions on several local non-profit boards. In addition, she has received accolades such as the Woman of Influence award and recognition from organizations such as the Public Relations Society of America and the Indy Chamber.

Denise Herd says she and her company are committed to making the city a better place, and she appreciates the city’s recognition of her hard work. She says it is important for small businesses to get involved with city agencies and cultivate relationships with city councilors and the mayor’s office.

After 13 years in business, Herd shows no signs of slowing down, and she says larger projects are on the way for her firm.