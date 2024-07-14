Here’s Why Indy Entrepreneurs Should Attend the 2024 Rally Conference

Billed as the largest global cross-sector innovation conference, Rally will bring some of the brightest minds in tech, AI, and investing to Indianapolis next month.

Christopher Day, the CEO of Elevate Ventures and the founder of Rally, says the unique conference is a wealth of opportunities for entrepreneurs in Central Indiana. He says the conference is for innovators, investors, entrepreneurs, education leaders, people in philanthropy, and more. “The magic is all of those people coming together.”

Day touts the success of four winners from a pitch competition at last year’s conference, who are already setting up operations in Indiana. Another success from last year includes a company that found a $1.5 million investor at the conference. Even though the two were located five miles apart, Day says it’s likely they would have never found each other without their connection at the Rally Innovation Conference.

Looking to continue the momentum from year one, Day says preparations are being finalized for this year’s event. Sessions on how tech and AI can disrupt the education field and other sectors will be included in the lineup this year.

Day says many companies who attended the conference last year have expressed interest in moving their operation to Indiana. “You never know what’s going to happen at a conference like this,” he says.

Keynote speakers for this year’s Rally conference include AI leader Tia White, baseball legend, and investor Alex Rodriguez. In addition, Innopower will bring its annual Minority Business Week to Rally.