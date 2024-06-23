Hero Hut Named Non-Profit of the Year by Indiana Veterans Affairs Department

Hero Hut has been connecting military veterans with critical resources for the last five years.

David Huffman, the founder of Hero Hut, says the non-profit started almost by accident when he was attending the Milwaukee Irish Festival and asked to create a space for veterans at the event. Years later, after identifying a lack of collaboration in veterans services, Huffman started Hero Hut.

Admitting he had no experience in running a non-profit, one of the first things Huffman began to do was ask questions and build his network. Before long, Hero Hut became a critical resource hub for his fellow veterans.

Huffman says, “A lot of people don’t really understand the veteran community,” but veterans are all around us, working in hospitals, coffee shops, and more. “Veterans are everywhere,” he says.

Huffman graduated from West Point Academy and served in the Army for six years, including a 2011 deployment to Afghanistan.

The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs recently recognized hero Hut as the 2024 Non-Profit of the Year.