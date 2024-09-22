Historic Building Along Downtown Canal is Getting a New Life

The building, which has sat empty for almost ten years, will soon debut as a new event center.

Sitting at the north end of the downtown canal, the building soon to be known as Canal Point (formerly Bug’s Temple) was first built in the early 1900’s and served as a community gathering space for the Black community on nearby Indiana Avenue.

Cebronica Luft, the co-owner of Pavilion 360 Events Group, says her company has agreed to a long-term lease with IU Health, who owns the building. Luft says she plans on turning the space into a venue that hosts weddings, community events, private corporate gatherings, and more.

Luft, whose company formerly operated the Pavilion at Pan-Am, says reopening the historic venue was a, “no brainer.” She says she loves the location and the historic significance of the building. “We’re excited to bring it back to life.”

Noting that many people in the community have missed seeing the building in action, Luft says her company is working to push activations along the entire canal, so community members can participate in public events. She says it’s a unique opportunity to create amazing experiences.