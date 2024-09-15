Horse Racing is Growing Industry in Indiana

As horse racing in Indiana continues to grow, many Hoosiers benefit from the industry.

Jacob Rheinheimer, the Race Marketing Manager at Harrah’s Hoosier Park, says horse racing in Indiana is a $2 billion industry that keeps getting bigger. That figure includes the upcoming Caesars Trotting Classic at Harrah’s Hoosier Park. With a $1.2 million purse, Rheinheimer says it’s one of the biggest race days in Indiana.

Rheinheimer says many people are employed in Indiana thanks to the horse racing industry, from blacksmiths and groomers to feed suppliers and track employees. He says the horse breeding program in Indiana is also growing.

While Harrah’s Hoosier Park has a casino, Rheinheimer says the racing facility is family-friendly. The last Saturday of the month is family night at Harrah’s Hoosier Park. Rheinheimer says the upcoming Caesars Trotting Classic will also serve as a community night where families can get up close and personal with race horses. “It’s something we take a lot of pride in.”

The Caesars Trotting Classic will take place on September 20th, and admission is free.