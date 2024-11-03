How Business Owners Can Use Podcasting AI to Grow

A local podcasting convention is aimed at helping business owners start their own podcasts and grow their audience.

Brad Miller, host of the “Cancer and Comedy” podcast, says the annual PodINDY event will serve as a learning and networking opportunity for beginner, intermediate, and even expert podcasters. The main focus of the event will be teaching business owners and hosts how to profit from their podcasts.

Miller, a podcast host since 2012, says he has a “passion for transformational conversation.” He says almost everyone has heard of a podcast and that exposure helps entrepreneurs use the medium to grow their businesses.

Miller says attendees at PodINDY will learn how to plan, launch, grow, and monetize a podcast to make an impact. He says the event will give you the knowledge to get your idea off the ground, even if you have not started one yet.

The keynote speaker for this year’s PodINDY will be Dave Jackson, host of School of Podcasting and author of the book Profit from Your Podcast. In addition, Dr. Craig Van Slyke, a Professor of Technology from Louisiana Tech University and the creator of the AI Goes to College, will speak about using AI to enhance your podcast during the event.

The event will also feature a lunch-and-learn session with local podcast hosts and a networking event.

PodINDY will take place on November 9th, from 9am-5pm at 801 Shelby St. Tickets and more information can be found at www.PodINDY.com.