BEO Show

How can a small business personalize messages to consumers?

Nelson Spade, General Manager of Circulus Digital Media, joined us today to talk about the current status of personalized digital messages. He says the data industry is in a marathon, with the likes of Apple, Google, and Meta adjusting how they use data.

He cited a study from Salesforce that found 73% of respondents expect businesses to know something about them. There is an expectation from the consumer for the business to know what they’re looking for and perhaps what they’ve done in the past, he said. 90% of the respondents said they like personalized messages, which can be as simple as using their first name or as complex as past purchase history.

Spade recommended that business owners understand that who they’re asking data from and what they’re asking varies quite a bit.

For more information on Circulus Digital Media and what the data industry future may hold, click here.