BE&O Newsletter

How can small business owners ensure they are creating an inclusive workplace?

Shelly Snider, Executive Director of Indy Pride, shares tips on how to make sure your a environment is a safe and inclusive space for all employees. She recommended offering employee resource groups to build community.

Offering voluntary Diversity, Equity & Inclusion workshops or training sessions can encourage inclusivity in the workplace as well. Snider said it’s also important to communicate a clear, confidential path to air grievances.

For more information on Indy Pride click here.

This content is made possible by Eleven Fifty Academy.