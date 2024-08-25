How Entrepreneurs Can Build Their Personal Brand

For entrepreneurs, one important skill to learn is personal branding.

Jamar Cobb-Dennard, a business broker with Indiana Business Advisors, says personal branding can be crucial for a small business owner who wants to grow.

Cobb-Dennard says it all starts with becoming an expert in your field. Giving others in your industry a reason to look to you for advice and insight on critical topics is important.

Next, Cobb-Dennard says it’s essential to ensure the community understands your story and its role in your journey as an entrepreneur. Using articles, podcasts, television appearances, and more are easy ways to share your story with a wide audience. He also says it’s important to include your successes in your story.

Cobb-Dennard encourages entrepreneurs to use horizontal networking outside of traditional networking, like events and social gatherings. This includes activities such as community service, membership on charitable boards, and mentoring.

Cobb-Dennard also says seeking leadership opportunities is important to building a positive reputation in your industry and community.