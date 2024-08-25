How GANGGANG Brings Equity to Indianapolis Arts

When GANGGANG was founded in 2020, the creative agency had one mission, to center beauty, equity, and culture in cities by activating the creative economy.

To advocate for local artists, GANGGANG plays a crucial role in the Indianapolis art scene. From hosting BUTTER to the I Made Rock and Roll concert, the agency uses art and culture to unite people.

GANGGANG Founder Mali Simone Bacon says making cities equitable through art adds value to artists and society. She says the programming at GANGGANG helps make art economically viable. She calls them “living experiments” toward an equitable city.

As cities look to attract workers, Bacon says people want to feel and see through art, and investing in artists is a unique way for cities to build equity while attracting workforce talent.

Through its partnership with Visit Indy, Bacon says Indianapolis is now getting national attention for events such as BUTTER. “Artists have hope again,” she says.