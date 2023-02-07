BEO Show

How Indiana small businesses can contract with the US Department of Defense

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

Recently, representatives from the United States Special Operations Command and Sofwerx were in town for a special small business event put on by The Procurement Technical Assistance Center. The event’s purpose was to help Indiana small businesses learn about the unique opportunities offered by the Department of Defense.

We spoke with Nicholas Marchuk from the Indiana National Guard Solutions Group and both Leslie Babich and David Akers from Sofwerx about defense contracting opportunities.

For more information and resources from the Indiana National Guard visit their website.

This segment is made possible by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

© 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Irsay: Decision on Colts head coach ‘coming in Days not Hours’

Indianapolis Colts /

Widespread rain Wednesday night, strong winds by Thursday

Weather Blog /

IMPD bodycams show officers firing on man in his grandmother’s driveway

Crime Watch 8 /

Tasty Takeout: Hoagies and Hops 🥖🥖

All Indiana /


 
Copyright 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.