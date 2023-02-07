BEO Show

How Indiana small businesses can contract with the US Department of Defense

Recently, representatives from the United States Special Operations Command and Sofwerx were in town for a special small business event put on by The Procurement Technical Assistance Center. The event’s purpose was to help Indiana small businesses learn about the unique opportunities offered by the Department of Defense.

We spoke with Nicholas Marchuk from the Indiana National Guard Solutions Group and both Leslie Babich and David Akers from Sofwerx about defense contracting opportunities.

For more information and resources from the Indiana National Guard visit their website.

This segment is made possible by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.