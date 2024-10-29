How Indy Scream Park Builds its Scares

As Indianapolis residents dive head-first into the Halloween season, Indy Scream Park is ready for another season of haunts.

Jordan Harmeson, an Attraction Specialist at Indy Scream Park says preparation for the venues haunted houses and attractions begins in the early Spring. He says the company uses customer surveys and feedback to build the next season’s scares.

From experienced Hollywood movie artists to an in-house design team, Harmeson says lots of work goes into creating industry-leading effects, scenery, and props. And Indy Scream Park enters its 15th year, he says the employees of the venue are the key to making it all work. “It’s not just some building and structure.”

Going forward, Harmeson says he wants to continue to push the boundaries on horror, and give customers a reason to come back next year.