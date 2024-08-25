How INVST Founder Inspires Entrepreneurs

INVST is encouraging entrepreneurs to remember to invest in themselves while growing their businesses.

Scott Jarred, the Founder and CEO of INVST says his personal entrepreneurial journey has led him to create a company that helps people scale and grow. “Everything builds around you.” He says things will fall into place once you learn to invest in yourself. “Over time, a lot of patterns repeat themselves.”

While he admits it’s not easy to start a new business, Jarred, who did not grow up with much money, says entrepreneurs need to remember not to get stuck in an unfulfilling environment.

Jarred says one of the biggest misconceptions is that people think their money or house is their most important asset. “You are your biggest asset,” he says. And while there are plenty of challenges and adversity in entrepreneurship, Jarred says it’s worth it to power through the difficult times. “It’s a harder journey than most.”

During next month’s Rally Innovation Conference, INVST will host two 90-minute workshops designed to help entrepreneurs learn and grow their businesses.

InnoPower is offering a discounted rate to Indiana Minority-Owned Businesses and college students.

Business owners – get an 80% discount

College Students – 95% discount

Minority Professionals and Non-Indiana Minority Business owners – 60%

To claim your discount code, visit www.innopower.formstack.com/forms/imbwdiscount