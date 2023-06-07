How Josef Newgarden won the Indy 500

Josef Newgarden celebrates with his team and car owner Roger Penske, left, after winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Josef Newgarden finally won the Indianapolis 500 after eleven years.

The 2023 winner honors his family and each individual that has allowed him to compete in racing.

Newgarden gives a big thank you to his boss, Roger Penske, and Tim Sindri for continuing to have faith in him. Newgarden felt that each year his time racing was winding down. However, Penske and Sindri still had hope that he could win.

He highlights that he has been successful in his field by staying grounded by honoring the people in his family who have made sacrifices to make everything happen for him.

To watch to the full interview with Josef Newgarden, visit beoshow.com