How NewFangled Confections participates in the National Confectioners Association

Carrie Abbott is the owner and founder of the NewFangled Confections. NewFangled Confections sells and manufactures its candy. Abbott is also the owner of The Best Chocolate In Town.

NewFangled Confections is a member of the National Confectioners Association (NCA) trade association. The association holds a trade show called Sweets and Snacks for candy and snack manufacturers.

The trade show’s importance is meeting with others, witnessing new trends, and, overall, seeing how the industry is doing.

A trend Abbott has noticed is companies using smaller packaging. It is now important for the front of packing signage that includes ingredients. This is especially important to help customers who are vegan, gluten-free, keto, or who have other dietary needs.

Another trend Abbott pointed out was more companies are trying new flavors by using inspiration from Latin America. Also, companies are now partnering with chain-grocery stores.

The Sweets and Snacks trade show has been hosted in Chicago for many years; now, Indianapolis is part of a two-city rotation for the show starting in 2024.

For more business advice from Carrie Abbott, visit beoshow.com