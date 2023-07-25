How small businesses can use Venture Capital as a source of funding

In this episode of Access to Capital, we had the pleasure of hosting Christopher Day, the CEO of Elevate Ventures. Christopher shed light on the intriguing world of Venture Capital and how startups and small businesses can tap into this vital source of funding. He will provide valuable insights into the fundraising landscape in Indiana and the broader Midwest region.

Additionally, Day discussed cross-sector innovation, highlighting how Indiana is a thriving hub for innovative endeavors in areas such as sports tech, health tech, and university research. As we gear up for the upcoming conference in August, which centers around innovation, this discussion promises to be a captivating exploration of accessing venture capital and the ever-evolving possibilities for involvement in this dynamic field. For more information, visit Elevate Ventures’ website at https://elevateventures.com/.