How the BUTTER Fine Arts Fair Began

The BUTTER Fine Arts Fair will be coming to Indy later this month.

Deonna Craig, the founder and Director of BUTTER, says the event’s purpose is to showcase Black visual artists from Indianapolis and across the globe.

The brainchild of creative agency GANGGANG in 2001, the BUTTER Fine Arts Fair is a multi-day event where over 11,000 visitors will view art from 60 artists. “Each year, it gets bigger and bigger,” Craig says.

When it comes to highlighting the work of Black artists, Craig says it’s a way to represent equity in the arts and create an environment that appreciates that. She says many other organizations have contacted her to learn more about hosting events featuring Black artists. “It’s a testament of people doing good things.”

Craig also says, “Art heals,” and events like BUTTER are a unique way to infuse art into city life. Good things happen when the community interacts with art.

The BUTTER Fine Arts Fair will take place over Labor Day weekend.