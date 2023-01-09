BEO Show

How the Kurt Vonnegut Museum & Library used Kickstarter to help secure their location

In this week’s “Access to Capital” segment, Chris Cecil Jr., Board Member and Marketing Chair for the Kurt Vonnegut Museum & Library, explains how fundraising websites have become an important resource for nonprofits like the museum.

He said funding comes from many sources, and Kickstarter has helped the museum hit their fundraising goals. In 2016, they raised $100,000 that went towards the museum’s location in Indianapolis. Looking towards 2023, the museum will be launching a book club.

All Kickstarter campaigns run from 30 to 60 days.