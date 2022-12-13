BEO Show

How The Produce Moms stemmed from a good idea into a global movement

Lori Taylor is the founder and CEO of The Produce Moms, an organization on a mission to put more fruits and vegetables on every table. The company educates consumers on the benefits of eating fresh produce, the growing process, and how to select, store and serve it.

We spoke with Lori about founding the business and how it has grown as digital trends have evolved. She discussed online marketing, blogging, the importance of social media, and more.

For more information on The Produce Moms click here.