BEO Show

How to become a certified minority owned business in Indiana

David Fredricks is the Director of the Indianapolis Office of Minority & Women Business Development, the agency that serves businesses owned by minorities, women, veterans, and people with disabilities. Fredricks says if your business falls into one of those categories, now is the time to make sure your business is certified.

Certification is free, and the office staff is there to help with the process. Fredricks discussed the advantages of being certified and the new opportunities coming in 2023.

