How to Celebrate Indiana Women in Tech Week

This week is Indiana Women in Tech Week, and with a full slate of events, there are many ways to celebrate.

Linda Calvin, the Chief Impact Officer for Reboot Representation, says Indiana Women in Tech Week was signed into law earlier this year by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb. Calvin says Indiana is the only state in the US to have a week dedicated to women and girls in technology.

The overall mission is to double the amount of Black, Latina, and Native American women who earn a computing degree by the end of 2025. Calvin says, “There’s room at the table for everyone in tech.”

Calvin says that by the age of 35, almost 50% of women leave the tech sector due to a lack of inclusivity and representation. She says a lack of role models and mentors is a major contributing factor.

Many colleges and universities across the state will celebrate Indiana Women in Tech Week with special events. Calvin says she is pleased with the feedback from the public and private sector. “It’s been a phenomenal response.”

From a special brunch honoring women in tech in Fort Wayne to the CTRL+ALT+EMPOWER event on Monday, there are plenty of opportunities to spotlight women in Indiana who are leading the way in technology.

For a full list of events, visit https://www.indianawomenintechweek.com/events.