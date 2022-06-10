BEO Show

How to develop a plan for franchising your independent business

Ron Jordan, CEO of Jordan Hospitality Group, discusses franchises in today’s Industry Focus segment. He shares how he got started, several things you should know up front, and managing the day-to-day operations of a franchise.

When moving from an independent business to a franchise, Jordan says it is paramount to have a plan for responsible scale and growth. It is often difficult for business owners to move from independent leadership to managing people and processes.

He also discusses the importance of employing the right people and giving them the right amount of autonomy.

To connect with Ron Jordan and learn more information on franchises, click here. This information is presented by Ron Jordan.