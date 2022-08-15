BEO Show

How to get your business certified by the Office of Minority & Women Business Development

David Fredricks is the Director of the Office of Minority & Women Business Development, which is the organization that certifies businesses as owned by someone who is a minority, woman, veteran, or disabled person in the city of Indianapolis. He explained what it means to be certified, and why proper certification can mean big opportunities for your company.

The OWMBD can help any business that is domiciled and headquartered in Indiana become certified. The office requires that businesses be in business for at least two years, but there is also a waiver process for that requirement. Your business must be owned by someone who is a minority, woman, veteran, or disabled person to qualify for the certification.

The OWMBD can help businesses navigate how to do business with the city of Indianapolis, the state of Indiana, and other agencies. Right now, the office currently has over 800 certified companies in the city of Indianapolis. If you are a business owner or individual looking to support minority and diverse businesses, you can find the full list here.

If you are an eligible business owner, certification gives you equal access to compete for City projects and other contract opportunities as an MBE/WBE/VBE/DOBE. For more detailed information, you can view & download the OMWBD Certification Guide here.

For more information, watch the video above or click here.

You can also connect with the OMWBD on: