How to market a niche business

Lola Palooza is General Manager and Head of Marketing of the Downtown Olly’s.

Their first marketing strategy is making learning a priority. Palooza mentions that many businesses fail to realize that technology and trends change constantly, and for a business to flourish, one needs to pay attention to current trends.

Palooza does this by attending marketing webinars once a month.

Palooza highlights the importance of finding resources to help promote your business. Especially finding the right one to help target your audience. Palooza mentions that different age groups find information in different places. It is best to market your business on TikTok and Instagram Reels to reach a younger demographic.

To hear more of Palooza’s marketing advice, visit beoshow.com.