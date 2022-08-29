BEO Show

How to protect your brand legally and in everyday interactions

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

Branding your company can take a lot of research as it’s an investment in your future. Protecting your brand can be one of the most important things you can do. Ashley Scott Martin, CEO of Cerulean Consulting Group, has tips on protecting your company’s brand.

She advises protecting your brand both legally and in everyday interactions. Don’t be afraid to correct someone if they are using your brand incorrectly, and when entering into partnerships be clear on how your brand shows up next to the partner. Brand adaptability is very important, especially from platform to platform and audience to audience.

Your brand story should be consistent, and that starts internally with a corporate communication plan.

