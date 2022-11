BEO Show

How to set your business’s finances up for success in the new year

Ty Shea, Chief Financial Officer at Circle City Broadcasting, says the end of the year is typically when things start to pick up in the financial services and accounting world. He offered tips on managing accounts receivable and year-end accounts at this time of year.

He said it’s important for business owners to reconcile their financial statements to get set up for success in the new year.

