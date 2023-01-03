BEO Show

How to use podcasting to grow your business

There are a variety of media outlets to help get the word out about your news business, and one that has been increasing in popularity is podcasting. It may even add to your revenue. Jeff Townsend, Owner of Jeff Townsend Media and Director of Podcasting Sales for WISH-TV’s All Indiana Podcast Network, and he shares knowledge about how podcasting can benefit your business.

He says podcasting can work for your business for a few reasons, one of which being that the industry is seeing so much growth. For small businesses, Jeff says podcasts can be a great way to get the word out about your business. Combined with social media, podcasting can be an integral part of a small business marketing plan.

He discussed several ways to view podcasts as a revenue source, including getting to know your audience, in this week’s Access to Capital segment.