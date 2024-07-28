How WISH-TV Helps Small Businesses in Central Indiana

For 70 years WISH-TV has been a trusted source for local news coverage, actively involved in the community and has provided a marketing platform for countless small and large businesses to help them grow and flourish.

In a report published last May by the Indiana Broadcasters Association, it was revealed that 57% of Indianapolis residents stand in support of local journalists, and 45% believe that local TV sponsors genuinely care about their community. These numbers are not just statistics, they are a testament to your support for Local Television, and we are deeply grateful for it.

Even in the digital age, the relevance of local news and local journalists remains steadfast. A recent report by the Pew Research Center found that Americans continue to see the value in local news, a testament to the enduring impact of our work.

A Gallup/Knight Foundation Survey on American Views of Local Television News found that twice as many Americans believe local news organizations care about the impact of their reporting on individuals than those who believe national news organizations care. Plus, the emotional trust in local news is more than two times that of national news.

In addition to what you see in our newscast, last year, WISH-TV launched its Multicultural Media Producing Program, training today’s students to become tomorrow’s news producers and leaders and giving career opportunities to diverse voices.

Our commitment to the local economy has always been to provide an avenue for success by working with businesses to create and broadcast their commercial content.