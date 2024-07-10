IBE Black Business Training Institute Helps Business Leaders Grow

The IBE Black Business Training Institute is a free 12-week training program for small business owners who want to improve their business skills and run their operations more effectively.

Deondra Wardelle, owner of On To the Next One Consulting, said she is very fortunate to have participated in the program. Recently, she received a $5,000 grant from IBE and Key Bank to grow her company. She says the institute was a “game changer” in how she operates her business.

On top of gaining new connections to other business leaders, Wardelle says she was given the resources and support she needs to grow her consulting business. “I learned so much,” she says.

Ta-Kisha Jones, the founder of MPoweredToBe, says the institute has been an “Excellent source of information.” The networking she’s been able to do in the program has helped her grow her art and wellness firm.

Jetta Vaughn, the owner of Jetta V Ent. says the grant she received from the program will help her buy new exercise equipment, which she’ll use to help senior citizens.