IBE Business Training Institute Continues to Grow

As Circle City Classic week comes to a close, Alice Watson reflects on the successes and challenges still facing Black entrepreneurs in Indiana.

Watson, the President/CEO of Indiana Black Expo said the Circle City Classic Entrepreneur Day event was filled with resources and tools for Black small business owners and entrepreneurs. She says the event was also a chance for the business community to come together and celebrate the recent graduates of the IBE Business Training Institute. “I think it’s going great.”

The Indiana Black Expo has 12 chapters across Indiana, and the training institute has two programs in Indianapolis, one in Ft. Wayne, and one soon to open in the Michiana area. Watson says entrepreneurs are excited to use the program to learn how to start and grow their businesses.

The Ft. Wayne chapter has over 30 members, many of whom attended the Circle City Classic Entrepreneur Day. One member received an award from the Indiana Black Expo and JPMorgan Chase.

But Watson says there is still more work to do to grow the program and reach more Black small business owners. When it comes to resources, she says, “There’s never enough.” She highlighted members in the program learning how to access capital and gain sources for nontraditional funding, like venture capital.

🚨 Attention Indy Black Entrepreneurs! 🚨

The Indy Biz Pass 2024-25 Cohort Registration is NOW OPEN! 🎉

🗓️ Register from October 1st – November 1st

💼 100 spots available for Black-owned businesses

🌟 What you’ll get:

• FREE access to 3 Indianapolis co-working spaces for 365 days

• Networking opportunities to grow your business

• Capacity building workshops

• Support services and much more!

💥 Success Story: Our 2023-24 cohort of 103 businesses:

• Saved thousands in rent 💰

• Built powerful networks 🤝

• Accessed vital resources 📚

. 100% would like to continue in the program

Don’t miss this opportunity to take your business to the next level!

🔗 Apply now at info@innopowerindy.com