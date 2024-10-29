IBE Business Training Institute Leads to Success for Local Business Owner

A local businesswoman credits the IBE Black Business Training Institute for the growth of her business.

Shaneeka Abram founded Abundant Solutions Consulting, a full-service marketing firm that helps local businesses with branding, social media marketing, and web design. She was also a member of the inaugural cohort of the IBE Business Training Institute. She says her time in the program has helped her gain valuable connections with local leaders and business owners.

Abram says the strategic partnerships she has cultivated from the program have led to impressive growth for her company. She says the IBE Business Training Institute “Gives you the foundation that you’ll need.”

In addition to being introduced to potential community partners, Abram says she’s using what she learned in the program to gain new clients across Indiana. She says meeting people who are successful and having them share their business knowledge is crucial. “They can put you in the right room.”

Now that she has graduated from the program, Abram is already teaching her own courses in the business marketing training institute. “My goal is to give back to my people.”