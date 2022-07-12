BEO Show

Inclusivity is more than “slapping a logo on your website”

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) Shelly Snider, Executive Director of Indy Pride, joined us to highlight a successful Pride Month in today’s “This Week in Business” segment.

Over 60,000 people attended the Indy Pride parade, and over 35,000 people attended the Indy prive Festival. Snider said their team is overjoyed with the community’s show of support.

Snider covered the strategies for pivoting during the pandemic, as this year was the first year since 2019 that Indy Pride had a festival. Also, she has several tips for improving inclusivity in your business and the workplace at large.

“Inclusive work spaces are better for everybody, not only for the people who work there to show all voices are welcomed and deserve to be heard, but it’s also good for the business’ bottom line,” Snider said. “So it’s good for productivity, reports say it’s good for stock prices when you’re more inclusive, and also turnover and creating a good product.”

This information is presented by Shelly Snider.