Access to Capital

Indiana Arts Commission aims to impact arts throughout the state with two grants

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

In this week’s “Access to Capital” segment, the Indiana Arts Commission highlighted two grants for efforts and organizations that promote the arts. Miah Michaelsen, Executive Director of the Indiana Arts Commission, offered her thoughts on how these grants can impact arts across the state of Indiana.

Arts Organization Support grants provide annual operating support for the ongoing artistic and administrative functions of eligible arts organizations that align with IAC funding priorities.

Arts Project Support grants provide funding to Indiana 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations and public entities for a specific arts project or arts activity(ies). 

For more information about the grants, visit the AIC website.

