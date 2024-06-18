Indiana Black Expo Business Conference Give Entrepreneurs a Resource

The upcoming Indiana Black Expo Business Conference will give entrepreneurs the chance to network and learn to grow their businesses.

The event will take place June 24-25 and will allow business owners to create partnerships, learn how to access capital, and more.

Alice Watson, the President of Indiana Black Expo, says the weekend will start with the mayor’s breakfast on the 24th. From there, attendees can attend workshops and breakout sessions.

Everwise Credit Union is sponsoring a unique workshop where business owners can learn how to apply for a commercial loan. The workshop will also feature talks on what you need to get your business off the ground and how to increase cash flow.

Watson also highlighted the opportunity for entrepreneurs to meet with other business leaders and city and state officials to learn more about becoming a certified business and access supplier contracts.

Other planned workshops will discuss building generational wealth and succession planning.

The weekend will also feature a Governor’s reception, a panel discussion with leaders of Indiana colleges, and a celebration of Black Business Institute alumni.

Registration for the Indiana Black Expo Business Conference is open. You can learn more at www.indianablackexpo.com/ibe-business-conference.