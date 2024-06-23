Indiana Black Expo Business Conference Offers Workshops for Small-Business Owners

The Indiana Black Expo will kick off its annual summer celebration with the IBE Business Conference.

Alice Watson, the President & CEO of Indiana Black Expo, says the business conference is a great way for small business owners to network and learn new ways to access capital to grow their businesses.

Watson says a special workshop on securing non-traditional funding will be available during the conference. Other workshops include a session for business owners wanting to learn more about bidding on procurement contracts.

The conference will also feature a youth entrepreneur workshop where middle and high school students can compete in a pitch competition and have the chance to win a $500 grand prize.

The summer celebration will wrap next weekend when musical acts will perform on the Indiana Black Expo entertainment stage.

The Indiana Black Expo business conference will be held on Monday, June 24th, and Tuesday, June 25th. Watson says while IBE prefers you register ahead of time, walk-up spaces are available. To learn more, visit www.indianablackexpo.com/ibe-business-conference.