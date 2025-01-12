Indiana Black Expo Has Big Plans for 2025

As 2025 begins, the Indiana Black Expo is looking forward to a year of growth and expansion.

Alice Watson, the CEO of the Indiana Black Expo, says 2024 was a great year for the organization, but there are even bigger plans this year. “2025 is going to be a great one!”

Watson says she is proud of Indiana Black Expo’s work last year in helping students, small businesses, and entrepreneurs. She says the organization’s annual Summer Celebration will return to its normal schedule in mid-July, from the 10th to the 20th. IBE will partner with Pacer’s Sports and Entertainment this year to host events at the Indiana Convention Center during the WNBA All-Star game.

Watson also says the annual outdoor summer concert series will return to Michael Carrol stadium on the campus of Indiana University-Indianapolis downtown.

The Indiana Black Expo will continue to expand its programming this year, and that includes its youth leadership and youth entrepreneurship series. Watson says 256 students attended the youth leadership summit last year and even more will attend in 2025.

The Indiana Black Expo Business Conference will return this year, and there will be an expansion of the Circle City Classic talent day and career fair.