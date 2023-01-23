BEO Show

Indiana business community celebrates Champions of Diversity Awards

Last week, The Indiana Minority Business Magazine held the 16th annual Champions of Diversity Awards in downtown Indianapolis. WISH-TV’s Alexis Rogers co-hosted the event that drew almost 1,000 attendees.

There were 17 awardees, including individuals and organizations that have shown a commitment to diversity in Indiana and have made an effort to impact the state’s minority communities.

We spoke to many of the awardees and guests about the importance of the event and celebrating the DE&I work being done across various industries.

