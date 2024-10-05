Indiana Business Creates Unique Ice Sculptures

For the last 30 years, Jose Hernandez has been making spectacular ice sculptures.

When he purchased an ice sculpture company from its previous owner, Hernandez was ready to make some of Indy’s most complicated and fascinating creations. Having first learned the art form in Mexico, Hernandez says he got his break in the industry when a restaurant owner handed him tools and told him to get to work.

Years later, Jose & Sons Ice Sculptors have made sculptures for some of the most prestigious organizations in Indiana. Working with his wife, Kathleen, Hernandez spends many hours laboring away in his shop, which started as a space in his garage.

From complicated designs to company logos, Hernandez perfects his craft with ease and grace.