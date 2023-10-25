Indiana Conference for Women Brings Networking Opportunities for Professionals

Over one thousand women gathered this week at the Indiana Convention Center for the 12th annual Indiana Conference for Women. Billed as the largest professional development conference in the Midwest, the networking event aims to educate and inspire women to build a successful and fulfilling career path.

The theme of this year’s conference is Ignite. Inspire. Innovate. The event featured keynote speakers like Minka Kelly, an actress and philanthropist whose memoir, Tell Me Everything, shares her story of survival and overcoming adversity. Also speaking at the event is the first female winner of The History Channel’s “Alone,” Woniya Thibeault, and attorney and sports agent Nicole Lynn.

Along with breakout sessions and book signings, the conference was a chance for professionals to gain advice on climbing the corporate ladder or starting their own business as an entrepreneur. ICFW Executive Director Deb Halberg says the event has transformed into one that specializes in helping women who want to transition from a corporate job to owning their own business.

In addition, the conference encourages fostering new connections for women and supporters of women from different backgrounds, age groups, and professions.

