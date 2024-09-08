Indiana Energy Independence Fund Helps Businesses Go Green

The Indiana Energy Independence Fund works to help businesses access capital to achieve energy efficiency goals.

Alex Crowley, the Executive Director of Indiana Energy Independence Fund, says his nonprofit “Green Bank” isn’t really a bank at all. The organization collects money through philanthropic sources and federal and state programs. Those funds are combined with private capital to help small businesses become more energy efficient.

Crowley says the Indiana Energy Fund’s mission is to help accelerate the clean energy transition across the state. Part of that mission is providing renewable energy solutions to businesses through financing.

Many of the business owners who use funds from the Indiana Energy Independence Fund can’t typically find funding through traditional resources. According to Crowley, it’s important to provide funds to these undercapitalized organizations because they are most at risk from the negative impacts of climate change.

Crowley says that while it’s common for some small business owners to shy away from programs that help them transition to renewable energy solutions, many are turning the corner and seeing the value in making the change. He says something as simple as lowering their energy bills can improve their bottom line.