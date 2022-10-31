BEO Show

Indiana is leading the nation on manufacturing job growth

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

Indiana leads the nation in terms of the percentage of GDP that comes from the manufacturing industry, according to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

The annual OnRamp Manufacturing Conference, hosted in Indianapolis, brings together the manufacturing industry’s leading corporations, investors and startups. David Watkins, VP of Small Business for the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, said the conference highlights Indiana’s strength in the manufacturing sector.

Chelsea Linder, Partner at Gener8tor, said the goal of their conferences is to bring people together and create genuine connections. Watkins said the IEDC’s partnership with Gener8tor helps to shine a spotlight on the opportunities in Indiana for entrepreneurs in the manufacturing industry.

To connect with the IEDC, click here. To learn more about Gener8tor, click here.

For more information on the OnRamp Manufacturing Conference, click here.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indiana Conference for Women gears up for 2022 event tomorrow

All Indiana /

Dow on track for best month in more than 45 years

News /

Gordon’s Milkshake Bar owner whips up fall shakes, dessert

Life.Style.Live! /

Two vehicle crash on I-465 takes life of one, causing 3 hour interstate closure

Local /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.