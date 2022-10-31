BEO Show

Indiana is leading the nation on manufacturing job growth

Indiana leads the nation in terms of the percentage of GDP that comes from the manufacturing industry, according to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

The annual OnRamp Manufacturing Conference, hosted in Indianapolis, brings together the manufacturing industry’s leading corporations, investors and startups. David Watkins, VP of Small Business for the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, said the conference highlights Indiana’s strength in the manufacturing sector.

Chelsea Linder, Partner at Gener8tor, said the goal of their conferences is to bring people together and create genuine connections. Watkins said the IEDC’s partnership with Gener8tor helps to shine a spotlight on the opportunities in Indiana for entrepreneurs in the manufacturing industry.

To connect with the IEDC, click here. To learn more about Gener8tor, click here.

For more information on the OnRamp Manufacturing Conference, click here.