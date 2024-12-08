Indiana Latino Institute is Training the Next Generation of Latino Leaders

The Indiana Latino Institute is now accepting applications for its Leadership Circle program.

Marlene Dotson, the President and CEO of the Indiana Latino Institute, says the program’s purpose is to mentor Latino youth and connect them with community and business leaders from across Central Indiana. “We saw the need for representation in leadership professions.”

Started in 2018, the Leadership Circle is a two-year program in which Latino students spend their first year learning about mentoring and professional development and are then paired with a local community leader for a year of one-on-one mentoring. With professionals from multiple fields, such as architecture, law, and science, Dotson says the program is a great way for Latino students to gain skills and exposure to new opportunities.

As the Latino population in Indiana continues to grow, Dotson says the Indiana Latino Institute is expanding its focus. In addition to advocacy and leadership program efforts, the ILI helps students learn about college enrollment, apply for financial aid, and more.

Dotson’s newness to the country can be difficult, and ILI works to make that transition easier. “You have to learn everything.” She says newcomers want to open businesses and go to college but need help. “They need support outside of home.”

Applications for the Indiana Latino Institute Leadership Circle are due January 15th, 2025. To learn more and apply, visit https://indianalatinoinstitute.org/programs/leadership/latino-leadership-circle.