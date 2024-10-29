Indiana Small Business Expo Returns This Month

The Indiana Small Business Expo is returning this month and will be hosted at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Kelly Sparks, who created the Indiana Small Business Expo in 2008, says the event is growing larger and larger every year. This year, they’ve rented one of the biggest spaces they can find to accommodate the growing demand from small—and medium-sized business owners.

After the 2020 pandemic, Sparks said she heard from many business owners who were on the brink of shutting down. She asked them what was missing from traditional networking events. Sparks then used that information to “fill the gaps” and create an event that was highly appealing.

Sparks says a variety of businesses will attend the upcoming expo, and there is still room for vendors, sponsors, and speakers. Attendees will have the chance to meet executives and decision makers from across the business spectrum. “It is a huge value.”

Sparks says her rapidly growing group, which meets monthly across Indiana, seeks to create relationships with other networking groups.