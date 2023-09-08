Indiana University’s DEI Leadership Certification Program aims to create informed leaders

Monica Johnson, Assistant Vice President for Diversity Education and Cross-Cultural Engagement at Indiana University Bloomington, joined the “Business, Equity, & Opportunities Show” to share insights into the IU Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Leadership Certification.

She shared how this certification program equips participants with the tools and knowledge needed to lead organizations that employ people from all walks of life. The program is designed for people who want to be more informed in how they lead organizations and adjust to the needs of an ever-changing world. Program participants will gain skills to develop a community that embraces a culture of belonging for all employees.

Johnson shared that the program has diverse faculty members coming from all across the world to teach at IU. Course curriculum will include topics like DEI in Human Resources, Recruitment and Retention of a diverse workforce, and Community Engagement.

The course consists of 5 units over 10 weeks, and participants can enter during the fall or spring semesters. The fee is $2,500 and participants receive an official Indiana University Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Leadership Certificate of completion

For more information on the program and to register for classes, visit the IU website.

This content is made possible by Indiana University.