Indiana Working to Attract More Tech Talent

Indiana has more work to do to grow and attract more tech talent.

Roger Shuman, the Director of Venture Engagement at TechPoint, says one of his organization’s main focuses is to attract young tech workers to Indiana and ensure that the ones who are already here want to stay.

Shurman says TechPoint’s extern program will help grow new talent. The program takes college sophomores and juniors and puts them on a college-to-career path that encourages them to stay in Indiana after graduating.

Shurman also touted TechPoint’s leadership academy, which helps management-level and c-suite-level talent grow their skills.

To attract tech workers, TechPoint also focuses on creating positive media stories about Indiana. Shurman says public relations is its main focus.

TechPoint is three years into its Mission 41k campaign, which hopes to create an additional 41,000 tech jobs in Indiana by 2030.